U.S.-Iran Tensions Flare Over Frozen Assets Dispute

The diplomatic relationship between the U.S. and Iran is once again under scrutiny following a claim by a senior Iranian official that the United States has agreed to release $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets held in foreign banks. This assertion, however, was swiftly denied by U.S. officials, marking the latest twist in the tense discussions between the two nations.

According to the Iranian source, the move is part of ongoing negotiations surrounding the safety of passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical area for global oil transport. This demand was reportedly communicated in talks facilitated in Islamabad, indicating the complexity and multilayered nature of the discussions.

These assets, primarily accumulated from Iranian oil sales to South Korea, were initially frozen in 2018 after the Trump administration reimposed sanctions on Iran. The situation became even more complicated following the October 2023 incidents involving Hamas and Israel, leading to renewed freezing of these funds despite earlier plans for a humanitarian-focused release.

(With inputs from agencies.)