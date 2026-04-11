Left Menu

Delhi's Electric School Bus Revolution: A Green Transition

A draft policy mandates Delhi schools to convert at least 10% of their bus fleets to electric within two years, increasing to 30% by 2030. The policy aims to reduce vehicular emissions and promote eco-friendly travel, integrating guidelines into school operations and encouraging public feedback on its framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 16:05 IST
Delhi's Electric School Bus Revolution: A Green Transition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's government has outlined a new environmental initiative mandating schools to electrify at least 10% of their bus fleets within the next two years. The effort will incrementally rise to 30% by 2030, a bold step aimed at combatting air pollution in the bustling capital.

This draft policy, requiring public feedback, aims to integrate electric vehicle guidelines into school operations. Schools will need to ensure compliance, and the education department will play a pivotal role, collaborating with the transport department to facilitate this green transition.

Regular awareness drives will inform students and faculty about air pollution's impacts and encourage sustainable environmental practices. Launched initially in 2020, the Delhi EV policy's extension signals continued commitment to eco-friendly urban mobility.

TRENDING

1
Delhi Accelerates Electric Shift: No More Petrol Vehicles in Aggregator Fleets

Delhi Accelerates Electric Shift: No More Petrol Vehicles in Aggregator Flee...

 India
2
Ankita Raina's Valiant Effort Falls Short in Billie Jean King Cup

Ankita Raina's Valiant Effort Falls Short in Billie Jean King Cup

 India
3
Haryana Hikes Minimum Wages Amidst Factory Protests Over Rising Costs

Haryana Hikes Minimum Wages Amidst Factory Protests Over Rising Costs

 Global
4
Abhishek Sharma's Explosive Knock Sets SRH Ablaze in IPL Clash Against PBKS

Abhishek Sharma's Explosive Knock Sets SRH Ablaze in IPL Clash Against PBKS

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026