Delhi's Electric School Bus Revolution: A Green Transition

Delhi's government has outlined a new environmental initiative mandating schools to electrify at least 10% of their bus fleets within the next two years. The effort will incrementally rise to 30% by 2030, a bold step aimed at combatting air pollution in the bustling capital.

This draft policy, requiring public feedback, aims to integrate electric vehicle guidelines into school operations. Schools will need to ensure compliance, and the education department will play a pivotal role, collaborating with the transport department to facilitate this green transition.

Regular awareness drives will inform students and faculty about air pollution's impacts and encourage sustainable environmental practices. Launched initially in 2020, the Delhi EV policy's extension signals continued commitment to eco-friendly urban mobility.