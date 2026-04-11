Left Menu

Egypt's Energy Subsidy Surge: A Looming Fiscal Challenge

Egypt's energy subsidies are projected to soar to 600 billion Egyptian pounds, equivalent to $11.30 billion or 2.4% of GDP, by the fiscal year 2026/27. This increase is part of an effort to manage the economic strain from rising import costs due to the global energy crisis, exacerbated by geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 11-04-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 14:57 IST
Egypt's Energy Subsidy Surge: A Looming Fiscal Challenge
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Egypt is facing a significant increase in energy subsidies, expected to reach 600 billion Egyptian pounds or $11.30 billion by the fiscal year 2026/27. This represents 2.4% of the nation's GDP, according to Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk in a recent press conference.

As a gas-importing country, Egypt has been compelled to hike electricity prices for heavy-use and commercial consumers since April. This decision aims to mitigate growing fiscal pressure amid escalating import costs.

The severe global energy crisis, linked with geopolitical tensions like the war in Iran, continues to burden Egypt's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TMC failed to win elections in other states as it neither has intent nor policy: PM at Kushmandi rally.

TMC failed to win elections in other states as it neither has intent nor pol...

 India
2
TMC has done PhD in art of goondaism and corruption: Modi at Kushmandi rally.

TMC has done PhD in art of goondaism and corruption: Modi at Kushmandi rally...

 India
3
Maharashtra's Push for Transparent Elections: Mapping Voters

Maharashtra's Push for Transparent Elections: Mapping Voters

 India
4
Delhi's Bold Move: New EV Policy to Electrify Two-Wheeler and Auto-Rickshaw Market

Delhi's Bold Move: New EV Policy to Electrify Two-Wheeler and Auto-Rickshaw ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026