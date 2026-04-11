Egypt's Energy Subsidy Surge: A Looming Fiscal Challenge

Egypt is facing a significant increase in energy subsidies, expected to reach 600 billion Egyptian pounds or $11.30 billion by the fiscal year 2026/27. This represents 2.4% of the nation's GDP, according to Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk in a recent press conference.

As a gas-importing country, Egypt has been compelled to hike electricity prices for heavy-use and commercial consumers since April. This decision aims to mitigate growing fiscal pressure amid escalating import costs.

The severe global energy crisis, linked with geopolitical tensions like the war in Iran, continues to burden Egypt's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)