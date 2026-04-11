Chinese Supertankers Navigate Hormuz Post U.S.-Iran Ceasefire

In a significant maritime development, two Chinese supertankers traversed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, as highlighted by shipping data from LSEG. These vessels likely represent the first to exit the Middle East Gulf following the recently established U.S.-Iran ceasefire, reached earlier this week.

The Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), namely Cospearl Lake and He Rong Hai, were both chartered by Unipec, the trading arm of Asia's largest refiner Sinopec. Their successful transit through Hormuz signifies a cautious step forward in navigating this strategically pivotal waterway.

This passage involved utilizing the 'Hormuz Passage trial anchorage,' a route that cleverly circumvents Iran's Larak Island. The maneuver by these tankers indicates a shift in regional maritime activities, potentially influenced by the diplomatic thaw.

(With inputs from agencies.)