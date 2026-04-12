Diplomatic Friction: South African Finance Officials Unaccredited by US
South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and the country's central bank governor will not attend the upcoming G20 finance chiefs meeting in Washington. This decision follows the United States' failure to accredit them, as reported by Bloomberg News.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 18:45 IST
South Africa's Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, along with the nation's central bank governor, have found themselves excluded from pivotal discussions at the Group of 20 finance chiefs meeting.
The decision comes after the United States did not accredit the officials, sparking diplomatic tensions between the countries.
Bloomberg News reports that this exclusion has prompted the officials to abstain from attending the upcoming event in Washington.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Dispute: South African Finance Leaders Snub G20 Meeting
Diplomatic Tensions: US-Iran Ceasefire and Nuclear Talks
Trump's 250-Foot Triumph: A Monumental Vision for Washington D.C.
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Effigy of Netanyahu Exploded in Spain
Strategic Talks in Washington: Strengthening Ties in West Asia