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Diplomatic Friction: South African Finance Officials Unaccredited by US

South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and the country's central bank governor will not attend the upcoming G20 finance chiefs meeting in Washington. This decision follows the United States' failure to accredit them, as reported by Bloomberg News.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 18:45 IST
Diplomatic Friction: South African Finance Officials Unaccredited by US
Enoch Godongwana

South Africa's Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, along with the nation's central bank governor, have found themselves excluded from pivotal discussions at the Group of 20 finance chiefs meeting.

The decision comes after the United States did not accredit the officials, sparking diplomatic tensions between the countries.

Bloomberg News reports that this exclusion has prompted the officials to abstain from attending the upcoming event in Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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