Empowering Women: PM Modi Champions Nari Shakti Vandan at National Sammelan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a national event, the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan,' at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, to advocate for the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023. This initiative aims to bolster discussions on enhancing women's roles in Parliament and state legislatures.

At the event, scheduled for 11 AM today, PM Modi will highlight the significance of women's involvement from various sectors, including government, academia, and media, in building a developed India. It underscores the need for amplified women's representation in spheres of governance, a core component of the government's vision.

The Sammelan will emphasize the government's ongoing support for women-led development, highlighting women's pivotal roles from local governance to Parliament. With legislative amendments in motion to reserve one-third of parliamentary seats for women, the initiative reflects a steadfast commitment to shaping a future where women are central to India's development narrative.