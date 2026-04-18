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Trump Threatens to End Ceasefire with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday his intent to potentially end the ceasefire with Iran if a long-term peace deal is not reached by Wednesday. Despite the possibility of resumed hostilities, Trump confirmed that the blockade on Iranian ports would remain in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 08:28 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 08:28 IST
Trump Threatens to End Ceasefire with Iran
Donald Trump

United States President Donald Trump signaled on Friday that he might terminate the existing ceasefire agreement with Iran unless a comprehensive peace deal is finalized by the upcoming Wednesday deadline.

Speaking aboard Air Force One during his return to Washington from Phoenix, Arizona, Trump emphasized that, though the truce might be at risk, the blockade imposed on Iranian ports would persist.

"You have a blockade, and unfortunately, we might have to consider military actions if discussions fail," Trump told reporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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