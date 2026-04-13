ASEAN Ministers Push for U.S.-Iran Negotiations and Regional Stability

ASEAN foreign ministers have urged the United States and Iran to persist in their negotiations, aiming for a permanent resolution to their ongoing conflict, while emphasizing the full implementation of the current ceasefire.

Meeting virtually to deliberate on Middle Eastern tensions, the ministers called for restoring unhindered passage in the crucial Strait of Hormuz and underlined the broader regional repercussions on stability, energy, and food supplies.

Amid discussions, Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro highlighted ASEAN's focus on reinforcing regional food security mechanisms and mentioned plans for a swift crisis communications protocol, as the Philippines prepares for the ASEAN leaders' summit in May.

(With inputs from agencies.)