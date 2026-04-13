Social Media Allegations Stir Factory Worker Protests in Noida

The Uttar Pradesh Police announced on Monday that FIRs will be filed against two social media accounts suspected of disseminating rumors regarding the recent factory workers' protest in Noida.

Police confirmed that demonstrations occurred at various Noida locations, allegedly incited by outsiders, with only one incident spiraling into violence that was swiftly contained with minimal force.

Emphasizing no firing occurred, officials urged the public to eschew misinformation. Earlier, numerous workers demanded wage hikes, leading to violent protests involving arson and traffic disruptions. Police stressed maintaining peace and verifying information before sharing.

(With inputs from agencies.)