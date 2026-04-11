Polavaram Hydro Power: A Gigantic Leap for Andhra Pradesh's Energy Security

The Polavaram Hydro Electric Project (PHEP) is set to become a vital asset in Andhra Pradesh's energy landscape, promising a 960 MW capacity upon completion. This ambitious venture features 12 turbo units, each generating 80 MW, positioning it among India's foremost hydroelectric undertakings, officials revealed.

Crucial to PHEP's success are its advanced vertical Kaplan turbines, noted for efficiently handling large-scale water discharge. Once finished, PHEP will generate approximately 23 million units of electricity daily at its peak, utilizing 12 TMC of water, the authorities added, emphasizing its economic implications with potential savings exceeding Rs 1,100 crore annually.

Partnered with engineering giants BHEL and Siemens, PHEP is progressing rapidly. The project's phased completions aim for three units by July 2027 and total execution by January 2028, aligning with the Godavari Pushkaralu festivities. This project not only augments power capacity but also supports irrigation, drinking water, and regional hydrological integration.