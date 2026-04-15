Global Markets Rally Amid Hopes for Resumed Iran Talks

Global markets edged closer to record highs on Wednesday, fueled by President Donald Trump's remarks about potential renewed talks with Iran. This optimism helped keep oil prices in check, stabilizing below $100 per barrel.

The MSCI All-Country World Index gained 0.1%, approaching its all-time high and aiming for its ninth consecutive day of gains. Despite muted trading in Europe, with French stocks dropping 0.3%, investors concentrated on corporate earnings as Hermes HRMS.PA saw a 13% decline in sales amid the ongoing Iran conflict.

Meanwhile, the dollar waned near recent lows, impacted by fluctuating confidence in its safe-haven status. With the IMF's warning on global economic vulnerability, analysts remain cautious about the enduring impacts of Middle East tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)