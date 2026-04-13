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Kejriwal Moves for Judge Recusal Over Bias Fears in Delhi Excise Policy Case

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal petitioned for the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma due to perceived bias in the Delhi Excise Policy case. Arguing that prior court rulings cast doubt on proceedings, Kejriwal seeks recusal on grounds of apprehension, stressing procedural nature of his plea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:20 IST
Kejriwal Moves for Judge Recusal Over Bias Fears in Delhi Excise Policy Case
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a bid to ensure a fair trial, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Delhi High Court to consider the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, citing concerns over perceived bias in the ongoing CBI's excise policy case. Kejriwal argued that his apprehensions are based on past strong court observations, which he believes could affect current proceedings.

Highlighting the principle of perception over actual bias, Kejriwal emphasized that his plea rests on ten specific grounds. He referenced previous related cases, asserting that interim judicial opinions have overshadowed the trial court's discharge conclusions, thereby affecting the integrity of current hearings. He further questioned the necessity of an expedited court order, which allegedly compromised the trial results.

Responding to Kejriwal's assertions, the Central Bureau of Investigation, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, labelled the recusal request as unfounded and disruptive. The CBI maintained that interim decisions are preliminary and lawful, challenging Kejriwal's claims as attempts at bench manipulation. The High Court is deliberating on these matters, over concerns of alleged irregularities under the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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