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Supreme Court Upholds CBI Probe in Land-for-Jobs Scam

The Supreme Court declined to quash a CBI FIR against Lalu Prasad Yadav in the land-for-jobs case. It exempted him from trial court appearances, allowing him to contest the applicability of Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The case involves alleged job appointments in exchange for land during Yadav's tenure as railways minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:05 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:05 IST
Supreme Court Upholds CBI Probe in Land-for-Jobs Scam
Lalu Prasad Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea to quash a CBI FIR involving RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav in the notorious land-for-jobs scandal.

A bench led by Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh granted Yadav exemption from personally appearing before trial court proceedings, while ensuring his right to contest the relevance of Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The case centers around alleged illegal appointments within the Indian Railways during Yadav's ministry tenure, where positions were purportedly exchanged for land transfers to his family and associates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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