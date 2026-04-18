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Renewed Waivers Amidst Global Oil Disruption: A Strategic Move or Risky Gamble?

The Trump administration extended a waiver allowing the purchase of Russian oil as a strategic move amidst global energy price volatility. This decision sparks debate as some lawmakers challenge its impact on sanctions against Russia amid its ongoing conflict with Ukraine. The waiver aims to stabilize global markets impacted by geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 08:21 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 08:21 IST
Renewed Waivers Amidst Global Oil Disruption: A Strategic Move or Risky Gamble?
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In a controversial decision, the Trump administration on Friday extended a waiver allowing nations to buy sanctioned Russian oil, aiming to mitigate soaring global energy prices. This move coincides with global tensions as the war on Ukraine continues, prompting criticism from lawmakers accusing the government of leniency towards Moscow.

The new waiver, effective immediately, permits countries to purchase Russian oil loaded onto vessels from today until May 16, excluding transactions with Iran, Cuba, and North Korea. The decision follows appeals from Asian countries experiencing economic strain from the global energy shortfall, prompting Washington to ensure alternative supplies reach the market.

Despite earlier indications that the waiver would not be renewed, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed the extension amid plummeting crude prices. The ongoing conflict has severely disrupted energy supplies, indicating further market interventions may be necessary as international partners push for stability before the impending U.S. midterm elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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