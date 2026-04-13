Global Economic Turbulence: Iran Conflict and Its Ripple Effects

The threat posed by the ongoing Iran war to global economic stability intensified as more nations unveiled emergency measures to combat skyrocketing energy costs. A key focal point at this week's International Monetary Fund gathering in Washington, the conflict echoes previous global economic shocks.

With little hope for a swift resolution, following failed U.S.-Iran negotiations, commodity supply disruptions are likely to worsen. The IMF and World Bank anticipate revisions to their global growth forecasts, predicting increased inflation. Emerging markets and developing countries face significant adversity.

Nigeria highlighted urgent international support needs amid climbing fuel costs, while Germany and Sweden are introducing fiscal measures to mitigate consumer burdens. UK leadership calls for closer EU ties, amidst ascending fuel costs and broader economic uncertainty. Central banks worldwide are weighing responses to the multifaceted crisis dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)