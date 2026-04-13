Tata Sons Chairman Orders Probe into TCS Nashik Harassment Case
The Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) office in Nashik faces scrutiny as allegations of harassment emerge. Tata Sons Chairman, N Chandrasekaran, has initiated an internal investigation led by TCS Chief Operating Officer Aarthi Subramanian. The company is committed to taking appropriate actions against those found guilty, adhering to its zero-tolerance policy.
- Country:
- India
The Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Nashik branch has come under the spotlight following serious allegations of harassment against female employees. Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran expressed grave concerns and called for an internal investigation, underscoring the company's zero-tolerance stance on misconduct.
In a decisive move, Chandrasekaran emphasized the seriousness of the complaints, promising swift and appropriate actions against any employees found guilty. This internal probe is spearheaded by TCS COO Aarthi Subramanian, promising thorough investigation and transparency.
The case has intensified with the arrest of several employees, highlighting serious allegations including sexual harassment and misconduct. The court extended custody for further investigation, reflecting the complexity and depth of the charges. TCS, along with government support, vows to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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