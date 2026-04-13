Left Menu

Tata Sons Chairman Orders Probe into TCS Nashik Harassment Case

The Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) office in Nashik faces scrutiny as allegations of harassment emerge. Tata Sons Chairman, N Chandrasekaran, has initiated an internal investigation led by TCS Chief Operating Officer Aarthi Subramanian. The company is committed to taking appropriate actions against those found guilty, adhering to its zero-tolerance policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 21:11 IST
Tata Sons Chairman Orders Probe into TCS Nashik Harassment Case
Alleged accused in Nashik harassment case in custody (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Nashik branch has come under the spotlight following serious allegations of harassment against female employees. Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran expressed grave concerns and called for an internal investigation, underscoring the company's zero-tolerance stance on misconduct.

In a decisive move, Chandrasekaran emphasized the seriousness of the complaints, promising swift and appropriate actions against any employees found guilty. This internal probe is spearheaded by TCS COO Aarthi Subramanian, promising thorough investigation and transparency.

The case has intensified with the arrest of several employees, highlighting serious allegations including sexual harassment and misconduct. The court extended custody for further investigation, reflecting the complexity and depth of the charges. TCS, along with government support, vows to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia Seeks Russian Oil Amid Global Energy Crisis

Indonesia Seeks Russian Oil Amid Global Energy Crisis

 Russia
2
Mamata Banerjee's Fierce Battle: Defying BJP's National Power

Mamata Banerjee's Fierce Battle: Defying BJP's National Power

 India
3
U.S. Defender John Tolkin Sidelined by Knee Injury Ahead of World Cup

U.S. Defender John Tolkin Sidelined by Knee Injury Ahead of World Cup

 Germany
4
Contempt Concerns: High Stakes for Delhi Liquor Policy Hearings

Contempt Concerns: High Stakes for Delhi Liquor Policy Hearings

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026