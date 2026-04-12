Benin's Finance Minister Set to Succeed Amid Economic Growth and Security Challenges

Romuald Wadagni, Benin's finance minister, is expected to emerge victorious in the country's presidential election held on Sunday, largely due to robust economic growth and a lack of formidable opposition.

The outgoing President Patrice Talon, who has governed Benin since 2016, chose Wadagni as his successor. With the strong backing of the ruling coalition, Wadagni's likelihood of winning is high, further reinforced by the absence of a credible challenger, particularly in the aftermath of a narrowly avoided coup attempt four months ago.

Wadagni vows to maintain Talon's governance style, focusing on pressing national issues like providing access to clean water and healthcare. However, he faces the significant challenge of quelling jihadist violence, as Benin remains vulnerable to attacks from jihadist groups operating in the central Sahel region.