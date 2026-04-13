Trump's Firm Stance: No Nuclear Weapons for Iran
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Iran is eager to negotiate but firmly declared that any deal would preclude Tehran from possessing nuclear weapons. Talks face hurdles, particularly regarding nuclear issues, and a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz is in effect. Iran reportedly seeks dialogue.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Iran is interested in negotiating a deal, but emphasized that any agreement would categorically prevent Tehran from having nuclear weapons.
Trump reported that negotiations have reached an impasse due to nuclear-related issues, coupled with the commencement of a naval blockade affecting ships in the Strait of Hormuz. According to Trump, Iran expressed a willingness to transact discussions earlier that day, though Reuters could not substantiate the claim.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump firmly stated, "Iran will not have a nuclear weapon. We cannot allow a nation to blackmail or extort the world."
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