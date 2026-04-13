Trump's Firm Stance: No Nuclear Weapons for Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Iran is interested in negotiating a deal, but emphasized that any agreement would categorically prevent Tehran from having nuclear weapons.

Trump reported that negotiations have reached an impasse due to nuclear-related issues, coupled with the commencement of a naval blockade affecting ships in the Strait of Hormuz. According to Trump, Iran expressed a willingness to transact discussions earlier that day, though Reuters could not substantiate the claim.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump firmly stated, "Iran will not have a nuclear weapon. We cannot allow a nation to blackmail or extort the world."