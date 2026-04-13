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Odisha Ensures Continuous Power Supply Despite Unpaid Bills

The Odisha government, led by Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo, announced a halt to electricity disconnections for domestic consumers with unpaid bills during summer. This decision aims to avoid unscheduled power cuts, allowing interruptions only for essential maintenance until the monsoon season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-04-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 22:34 IST
Odisha Ensures Continuous Power Supply Despite Unpaid Bills
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The Odisha government implemented a significant policy change on Monday, as Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo announced that domestic power supplies will not be disconnected over unpaid electricity bills during the summer.

This move is aimed at preventing unscheduled power outages, ensuring residents' electricity remains uninterrupted throughout the hottest months of the year. Essential maintenance will be the only permissible cause for power interruptions, providing relief until the monsoon season begins.

The directive is hoped to offer reprieve for households struggling with bill payments, while maintaining essential repair activities.

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