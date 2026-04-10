Europe on Brink of Jet Fuel Crisis as Summer Travel Looms

Europe's airport sector is sounding alarms over a looming jet fuel deficit that could hit the continent within weeks unless the critical Strait of Hormuz is navigated open, urging the European Union to act swiftly to ensure fuel supplies before high travel seasons set in.

The Airports Council International Europe (ACI) issued a letter to the European Commission on April 9, emphasizing that a fuel scarcity could substantially damage the European economy. The plea comes amidst escalating oil prices fueled by tensions in the Middle East, first detailed by the Financial Times. The Commission remains silent on the matter.

Olivier Jankovec of ACI highlighted the absence of an EU-wide analysis of jet fuel supply chains. In response, the ACI has urged the Commission to implement immediate strategies, such as lifting import curbs, to preemptively address escalating costs and potential shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)