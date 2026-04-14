Asian stocks surged, oil prices dropped, and the safe-haven U.S. dollar declined on Tuesday as the U.S. kept diplomatic channels open with Tehran despite a blockade following failed peace talks. Deep sources revealed that both sides are still open to dialogue, aiming for future agreements.

The MSCI Asia-Pacific index went up, supported by strong gains in Japan and South Korea. Meanwhile, European markets also showed upward trends. In contrast to the escalating political tensions, equity markets traded on optimism rather than concrete solutions, indicating hopeful investor sentiment.

President Donald Trump announced potential Iranian interest in negotiations, but the situation remains tense with a U.S. blockade of Iranian ports. Oil prices fell due to hopes of peaceful resolution, while currency markets saw the dollar backtrack amid buoyant risk sentiments.