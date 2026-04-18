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Stock Surge as Iran-U.S. Talks Spark Market Optimism

The benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached record highs as Iran opened the Strait of Hormuz amid peace talks with the U.S. Investors are optimistic about ending the Iran-U.S. war, causing oil prices to fall and alleviating inflation worries. Despite challenges, consumer discretionary stocks surged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 00:53 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 00:53 IST
Stock Surge as Iran-U.S. Talks Spark Market Optimism
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Investor optimism soared on Friday as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record highs, fueled by Iran's decision to open the Strait of Hormuz and potential U.S.-Iran peace talks. The Dow also reached its highest level since late February, signaling market enthusiasm about a resolution to the ongoing conflict.

In a post on X, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi confirmed the vital passageway for global energy transport remains open for commercial vessels amid a truce between Israel and Hezbollah. U.S. President Donald Trump announced possible talks to end the war that has resulted in thousands of deaths.

The market responded positively, with oil prices dropping significantly due to reduced inflationary pressures. Despite challenges like insurance premiums and potential hazards, the energy sector lagged while consumer discretionary stocks, led by cruise operators and airlines, showed impressive gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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