Poonawalla Fincorp Secures Rs 2,500 Crore in Strategic QIP Push
Poonawalla Fincorp raised Rs 2,500 crore through a Qualified Institutions Placement, securing strong investor participation. The funds aim to boost business growth, broaden lending operations, and diversify asset portfolios. The QIP involved over 6.74 million shares at a 5% discount, highlighting confidence in the company's growth strategy.
- Country:
- India
Poonawalla Fincorp has successfully raised Rs 2,500 crore through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) initiative, marking a pivotal step in its strategic growth plan.
Attracting strong participation from institutional investors and long-term funds, the QIP was priced at Rs 370.75 per share, providing a 5% discount from its floor price. This effort underscores investor confidence in the firm's trajectory and its future objectives.
The financing aims to fuel business expansion and asset diversification for Poonawalla Fincorp, a key player in the non-banking financial company sector, further solidifying its market standing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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