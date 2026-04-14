Citigroup's Bullish Outlook on U.S. Equities Amid Global Market Shifts

Citigroup has expressed newfound optimism in U.S. equities, reflecting a broader trend among brokerages that are placing their bets on steady corporate earnings and enticing valuations following recent market pullbacks.

The Wall Street giant adjusted its rating from 'Neutral' to 'Overweight,' pointing to the significant role of U.S. technology stocks in driving global earnings growth.

Meanwhile, emerging markets are under strain from escalating oil prices tied to the Iranian conflict, which heightens inflation concerns and threatens economic stability for energy-importing nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)