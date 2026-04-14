Citigroup's Bullish Outlook on U.S. Equities Amid Global Market Shifts
Citigroup has upgraded U.S. equities to 'Overweight,' citing resilient earnings and attractive valuations. Technology stocks significantly contribute to global earnings growth. Emerging markets face pressure due to increasing oil prices linked to the Iran conflict. The brokerage also upgraded global materials and downgraded communication services.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 13:46 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 13:46 IST
Citigroup has expressed newfound optimism in U.S. equities, reflecting a broader trend among brokerages that are placing their bets on steady corporate earnings and enticing valuations following recent market pullbacks.
The Wall Street giant adjusted its rating from 'Neutral' to 'Overweight,' pointing to the significant role of U.S. technology stocks in driving global earnings growth.
Meanwhile, emerging markets are under strain from escalating oil prices tied to the Iranian conflict, which heightens inflation concerns and threatens economic stability for energy-importing nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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