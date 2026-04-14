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Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Explosion at Chhattisgarh Power Plant

A devastating explosion at a power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district resulted in four deaths and injuries to 15 others. Rescue operations are ongoing as some workers are feared trapped. The incident occurred in a boiler tube, and local authorities have mobilized to manage the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sakti | Updated: 14-04-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 16:55 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Explosion at Chhattisgarh Power Plant
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  • India

An explosion at a power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district has resulted in the tragic deaths of four workers, with 15 others reported injured, according to local police.

The blast, which occurred in a boiler tube at the Vedanta Limited power plant in Singhitarai village, has left authorities scrambling to rescue workers who may still be trapped at the site.

Local administration and police teams swiftly responded to the incident, transporting the injured to nearby hospitals and intensifying rescue efforts amid fears of more casualties.

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