Pakistan Navigates Debt Dynamics Amidst Middle East Tensions

In a strategic move, Pakistan has successfully navigated its financial obligations by repaying a $2 billion debt to the United Arab Emirates. This comes on the heels of a $2 billion deposit made by Saudi Arabia into Pakistan's central bank, part of a larger $3 billion aid package.

Geo News reported that the UAE demanded the funds back due to escalating tensions in West Asia, prompted by the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran. Pakistan's central bank confirmed the repayment, which was initially a part of the UAE's support for Pakistan's balance of payments.

Despite Nigeria's pressure on foreign reserves, Pakistan managed this repayment and retains a fragile economic balance needing significant rollovers from Saudi Arabia, China, and the UAE. The latest financial maneuvers include an agreement with Saudi Arabia for extending a $3 billion deposit's maturity with Pakistan's State Bank, indicating the delicate dance of international finance amid geopolitical strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)