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Pakistan Navigates Debt Dynamics Amidst Middle East Tensions

Pakistan has repaid $2 billion in debt to the UAE, following a $2 billion deposit by Saudi Arabia. The UAE requested the funds' return due to Middle East tensions. Pakistan managed to meet the repayment amid external pressure on its reserves, requiring rollovers from Saudi Arabia, China, and the UAE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:28 IST
Pakistan Navigates Debt Dynamics Amidst Middle East Tensions
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In a strategic move, Pakistan has successfully navigated its financial obligations by repaying a $2 billion debt to the United Arab Emirates. This comes on the heels of a $2 billion deposit made by Saudi Arabia into Pakistan's central bank, part of a larger $3 billion aid package.

Geo News reported that the UAE demanded the funds back due to escalating tensions in West Asia, prompted by the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran. Pakistan's central bank confirmed the repayment, which was initially a part of the UAE's support for Pakistan's balance of payments.

Despite Nigeria's pressure on foreign reserves, Pakistan managed this repayment and retains a fragile economic balance needing significant rollovers from Saudi Arabia, China, and the UAE. The latest financial maneuvers include an agreement with Saudi Arabia for extending a $3 billion deposit's maturity with Pakistan's State Bank, indicating the delicate dance of international finance amid geopolitical strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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