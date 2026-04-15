World Bank's $100 Billion Lifeline for Middle East Crisis
The World Bank plans to mobilize $80-$100 billion in funding over 15 months to support countries affected by the Middle East conflict. This initiative, led by President Ajay Banga, is in response to the significant impact on global growth and inflation, prioritizing developing nations most affected by the crisis.
The World Bank is set to provide a substantial financial boost to countries reeling from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. President Ajay Banga announced plans to mobilize between $80 billion and $100 billion over the next 15 months, exceeding the $70 billion spent during the COVID-19 pandemic.
These funds will include an immediate $20 billion to $25 billion through a crisis response window, alongside $30 billion to $40 billion repurposed from existing programs. Banga emphasized the urgent need for international support as the conflict impacts global economic stability, particularly affecting developing countries.
Meanwhile, IMF discussions underscore the dual challenge of managing energy price spikes and sustaining growth. Both Banga and IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva stress the importance of targeted, temporary measures to combat inflation without broader subsidies. The situation remains fluid, with outcomes hinging on the conflict's duration.
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