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Trump's Confidence in Hungary's New Leader

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed no concern over Viktor Orban's defeat in Hungary, praising the incoming Prime Minister, Peter Magyar, during an interview with ABC News' Jonathan Karl. Trump conveyed confidence in Magyar's ability to perform well in his new role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 09:35 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 09:35 IST
Trump's Confidence in Hungary's New Leader
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump, in a conversation with ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl, shared his thoughts on the recent political shift in Hungary on Tuesday.

Trump expressed no apprehension regarding Viktor Orban's electoral defeat, showing support for the incoming Prime Minister, Peter Magyar.

The President remarked, 'I think the new man's going to do a good job — he's a good man,' reflecting his trust in Magyar's leadership.

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