North Korea's Nuclear Surge: A New Era of Enrichment

North Korea has made significant strides in its nuclear capabilities, according to IAEA chief Rafael Grossi. On Wednesday, he reported probable enhancements at a key uranium enrichment facility, suggesting a critical boost in the nation's capacity to produce nuclear weapons-grade material.

Addressing the media in Seoul, Grossi detailed increased activities across multiple facilities within the Yongbyon nuclear complex. The IAEA's report indicates North Korea's nuclear arsenal now stands at an estimated few dozen warheads, a development Grossi attributes to recent operational surges at Yongbyon and other plants. Satellite images corroborate these activities, underscoring a concerning expansion of enrichment capabilities.

Grossi emphasized the absence of evidence pointing to the use of Russian technology in North Korea's nuclear ventures, noting that existing agreements between these nations are confined to civilian nuclear projects. On the issue of South Korea's nuclear submarine initiative, he urged Seoul to collaborate with the IAEA to mitigate proliferation risks, highlighting the unique challenges posed by naval reactors.