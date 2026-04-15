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North Korea's Nuclear Surge: A New Era of Enrichment

North Korea has significantly advanced its nuclear capabilities, likely adding a new uranium enrichment facility. This increases its potential to produce weapons-grade material. The IAEA has reported heightened activity at the Yongbyon nuclear complex, estimating North Korea possesses a few dozen warheads. Satellite imagery supports these findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 11:14 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 11:14 IST
North Korea's Nuclear Surge: A New Era of Enrichment

North Korea has made significant strides in its nuclear capabilities, according to IAEA chief Rafael Grossi. On Wednesday, he reported probable enhancements at a key uranium enrichment facility, suggesting a critical boost in the nation's capacity to produce nuclear weapons-grade material.

Addressing the media in Seoul, Grossi detailed increased activities across multiple facilities within the Yongbyon nuclear complex. The IAEA's report indicates North Korea's nuclear arsenal now stands at an estimated few dozen warheads, a development Grossi attributes to recent operational surges at Yongbyon and other plants. Satellite images corroborate these activities, underscoring a concerning expansion of enrichment capabilities.

Grossi emphasized the absence of evidence pointing to the use of Russian technology in North Korea's nuclear ventures, noting that existing agreements between these nations are confined to civilian nuclear projects. On the issue of South Korea's nuclear submarine initiative, he urged Seoul to collaborate with the IAEA to mitigate proliferation risks, highlighting the unique challenges posed by naval reactors.

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