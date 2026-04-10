IAEA Opens Global Call for Experts and Students Ahead of 2026 Safeguards Symposium

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has issued a global call for abstracts, inviting experts and students to contribute to its flagship Symposium on International Safeguards, set to take place from 9 to 12 November 2026 at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria.

With the deadline for submissions fast approaching on 15 April 2026, the event is expected to bring together leading voices from governments, industry, academia, and civil society to address the evolving challenges of nuclear verification in an increasingly complex global landscape.

A Timely Platform in a Changing Nuclear Landscape

The 2026 Symposium, themed “Innovation and Resilience in a Changing World – Safeguards as a Shared Responsibility,” comes at a pivotal moment for the global nuclear sector.

Massimo Aparo, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Safeguards, подчеркed the urgency of the discussions ahead.

“This Symposium takes place at a time when our operating environment is more dynamic, more complex and more technologically demanding than ever before,” he said. “It provides a timely platform to examine how the safeguards community can respond to contemporary challenges and seize emerging opportunities.”

Since the last symposium in 2022, the global nuclear landscape has undergone significant transformation, shaped by:

Rapid advances in science and technology

Renewed global interest in nuclear energy and its applications

Shifting geopolitical dynamics

Increasing safety and security risks affecting safeguards operations

These developments have intensified the need for resilient, adaptive, and collaborative safeguards systems to ensure the credibility and effectiveness of nuclear verification worldwide.

Driving Innovation, Resilience, and Global Cooperation

The Symposium will focus on three core objectives designed to guide the future of safeguards:

Innovate: Exploring cutting-edge technologies and methodologies to enhance safeguards tools, efficiency, and effectiveness

Build Resilience: Identifying strategies to adapt to resource constraints, operational uncertainties, and technological complexity

Converge: Strengthening shared understanding, partnerships, and coordinated responses across the global safeguards community

Experts are encouraged to submit abstracts aligned with these themes, contributing ideas that can shape future safeguards approaches and policies.

“The Symposium aims to foster open exchange and shared learning, strengthening collective action on nuclear verification,” said Jenni Rissanen, Scientific Secretary to the Symposium.

A Global Forum for Collaboration and Knowledge Exchange

The event will serve as a comprehensive platform for dialogue and collaboration, featuring:

Technical sessions and research presentations

Training programmes and interactive workshops

Networking and recruitment opportunities

Technical tours and an industry exhibition showcasing latest technologies

Participants will include state authorities, regional safeguards bodies, research institutions, and private sector stakeholders, reflecting the multi-dimensional nature of modern safeguards challenges.

Opportunities for Students and Emerging Experts

In a bid to encourage the next generation of nuclear professionals, the IAEA has also launched a student paper competition.

Students are invited to submit 150–200 word abstracts aligned with the Symposium’s core themes. Winners will receive financial support to travel to Vienna and attend the event—offering a rare opportunity to engage directly with global experts and decision-makers.

The initiative highlights the IAEA’s commitment to fostering young talent and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the safeguards community.

Strengthening the Future of Nuclear Verification

As nuclear technologies continue to evolve and expand, the importance of robust safeguards systems has never been greater. The 2026 Symposium aims not only to reflect on progress since previous gatherings but also to generate actionable ideas that will shape the future of nuclear verification.

By bringing together diverse stakeholders and encouraging innovation, the IAEA seeks to reinforce the scientific and technical foundations that underpin global trust in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

With just days remaining before the submission deadline, experts and students worldwide are being urged to contribute to what promises to be a defining event for the future of international safeguards.