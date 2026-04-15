Tragedy and Response: Vedanta's Pledge after Chhattisgarh Explosion

Vedanta, on Wednesday, pledged Rs 35 lakh in compensation and employment support for the kin of those killed in a tragic boiler explosion at its Chhattisgarh power plant. The explosion, which occurred on Tuesday, claimed 16 lives as steam burst from a boiler tube at the Singhitarai village facility.

The company's Chairman, Anil Agarwal, expressed deep anguish over the incident, declaring the affected workers as family. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced additional compensation for victims' families.

A thorough investigation into the incident is underway, with Vedanta committed to uncovering the cause, ensuring that all necessary procedures are observed to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)