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Markets Rally as Iran Opens Strait of Hormuz and U.S. Talks Intensify

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached new highs as investors responded favorably to Iran's decision to open the Strait of Hormuz and potential US-Iran peace talks. Market optimism was driven by a possible resolution to the Iran conflict, leading to a decrease in oil prices and shifting industry gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 02:22 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 02:22 IST
Markets Rally as Iran Opens Strait of Hormuz and U.S. Talks Intensify
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The S&P 500 and technology-heavy Nasdaq registered their third consecutive record closes, influenced by Iran's move to open the Strait of Hormuz and the possibility of U.S.-Iran peace talks. On Friday, the blue-chip Dow achieved its highest level since February, buoyed by advancements in diplomatic relations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi's remarks on keeping the Strait open after a ceasefire drew positive reactions from the market. U.S. President Trump's announcement of imminent talks further spurred optimism for a peace deal, positively impacting oil prices and easing global inflation concerns.

Despite hesitations around shipping logistics, U.S. crude oil prices dipped over 11%. Energy stocks faced declines, notably Exxon Mobil and Chevron, while consumer discretionary and industrials sectors thrived, driven by strong gains in cruise and airline stocks. As negotiations progress, market watchers remain cautiously optimistic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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