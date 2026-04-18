Navigating the Strait: Uncertainties Linger Amid Hormuz Reopening

A fleet of ships made an unsuccessful bid to exit the Gulf on Friday evening, according to ship tracking data, as shipping companies cautiously welcomed Iran's announcement that the Strait of Hormuz has reopened.

Iran stated that the strategic passage was cleared for commercial transit during a 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon. This declaration led to a decrease in oil and commodity prices and uplifted stock markets. However, among the 20 vessels that set sail on Friday evening towards the strait, most halted and some reversed course, MarineTraffic data revealed.

Unclear reasons forced the ships to stop, and shipping companies call for more details on coordination with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and security issues, including sea mines. While commercial vessels are assured access, lingering uncertainties persist, prompting shipping groups to remain cautious.

(With inputs from agencies.)