Economic Pressure Mounts: Iran's Strategic Brinkmanship Tightens Grip

After seven weeks of hostilities, Iran's strategic maneuvers have spotlighted President Trump's economic vulnerabilities, causing him to pivot towards diplomacy. Iran's reopening of the Strait of Hormuz on Friday hasn't fully resolved the tensions, as economic pressures remain a central concern for Trump, especially with looming midterm elections.

The conflict, initially sparked by security threats over Iran's nuclear program, has resulted in increasing domestic costs for the U.S., despite the country's minimal reliance on Middle Eastern oil. The escalating energy expenses and warnings of a potential global recession have added pressure for Trump to find an end to the unpopular war.

Analysts suggest Trump may seek diplomatic solutions quickly as economic discomfort increases at home. The stakes are high as any agreement must meet Trump's stated goals, though gaps remain. With the temporary ceasefire set to end, the outcome of the negotiations remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)