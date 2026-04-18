Serbia's NIS Oil Company Secures U.S. Sanctions Waiver

Serbia's Russian-owned NIS oil company has been granted another sanctions waiver by the United States, Tanjung agency reported on Saturday. This marks a crucial decision impacting the regional energy sector.

The waiver allows NIS to continue its operations until June 16. This extension was confirmed by Serbian Energy Minister Dubravka Dedovic Handanovic, indicating potential stability in the nation's energy framework.

Such waivers are pivotal for NIS, especially considering the complex geopolitical tensions surrounding energy resources. The decision could have significant implications for Serbia's energy strategies in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)