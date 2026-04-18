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Yogi Adityanath Ramps Up Rhetoric in West Bengal Campaign Trail

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, campaigning in Cooch Behar for the West Bengal Assembly elections, criticized the ruling TMC and addressed governance disparities with Uttar Pradesh. Adityanath emphasized the benefits of the BJP's 'double-engine government' and accused the TMC of lawlessness and facilitating infiltration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 14:34 IST
Yogi Adityanath Ramps Up Rhetoric in West Bengal Campaign Trail
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath intensified his rhetoric during a rally in Mathabhanga, Cooch Behar, ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections. He launched a scathing critique of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) along with the Congress and Left parties, while spotlighting the governance and developmental strides made under the BJP-led central and Uttar Pradesh governments.

Drawing parallels between the law and order situations in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, Adityanath asserted that UP had undergone a transformation under the BJP's 'double-engine government.' He stated, 'Previously, Uttar Pradesh faced similar issues, but today, there is no riot or curfew; peace prevails under the double-engine government.'

Adityanath also derided the TMC for alleged infiltration issues, claiming that 'Bengal is filled with infiltrators from Bangladesh, creating fear among residents.' He accused the TMC of corruption and religious intolerance, referencing incidents where raising religious slogans was allegedly prohibited.

Highlighting the measures taken against crime in Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath noted stringent actions such as seizing mafia properties, which were repurposed for social welfare. He remarked on Bengal's historical and economic significance but criticized current governance. Adityanath called the upcoming election a crucial moment and urged voters to stand against violence and political obstructionism.

The West Bengal Assembly elections are set for April 23 and 29, with results declared on May 4. The BJP's growth in the 2021 elections from a minor presence to securing 77 seats marks a significant backdrop to the current electoral face-off.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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