France Condemns Iran's Detention of Embassy Officials
French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot expressed strong disapproval after two French embassy officials in Tehran were detained, interrogated, and physically intimidated by Iranian security services. He warned of consequences for these serious violations of diplomatic integrity.
- Country:
- France
Heightened diplomatic tensions arose as French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot condemned Iran for the detention of two French embassy officials in Tehran. The officials were held for several hours without cause, interrogated, and subjected to physical intimidation before returning safely to the embassy.
Expressing France's grave concerns, Barrot communicated directly with Iran's foreign minister, underscoring the seriousness of these diplomatic violations. The incident represents an escalation in strained relations between the two nations.
In a public statement on social media platform X, Barrot affirmed that such breaches of diplomatic integrity are unacceptable and announced that France would impose consequences on Iran for its actions. This development adds to the ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Iran.
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