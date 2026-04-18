Pope Leo's Bold African Tour: Confronting Exploitation and Inequality

Pope Leo embarks on a pivotal visit to Angola on Saturday, addressing the exploitation of natural resources in the oil-rich nation during the third stop of his four-nation Africa tour. Marked by a forceful speaking style, Leo has challenged global leaders, including a recent critique of the Iran war, targeting President Donald Trump.

The first American pope arrived in Angola's capital, Luanda, after celebrating a farewell Mass in Yaounde, Cameroon. He inspired hope amidst the persistent conflict in Cameroon's anglophone regions, urging resilience and faith in adversity.

Despite Angola's status as a leading oil producer in sub-Saharan Africa and accounting for 95% of its exports, over 30% of its population lives in poverty. Leo, a native of Chicago, has increasingly voiced opposition to war and inequality during his ambitious 10-day African tour, drawing enthusiastic crowds, including 120,000 attendees at a Mass in Douala, Cameroon.

(With inputs from agencies.)