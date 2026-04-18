ICICI Bank's Profit Surge: A Financial Triumph

ICICI Bank's consolidated net profit experienced a commendable 9.28% growth in the March quarter, totaling Rs 14,755 crore, as disclosed in a recent exchange filing. This marks a rise from the previous year's figure of Rs 13,502 crore.

On a standalone basis, the bank, which is India's second-largest private lender, saw net profits increase by 8.5% to Rs 13,702 crore, up from Rs 12,630 crore a year earlier. The fiscal year 2025-26 ended with an overall post-tax profit rise of 6.2%, reaching Rs 50,147 crore compared to Rs 47,227 crore in FY25.

In the reporting period, ICICI Bank achieved an 8.4% enhancement in its core net-interest income, amounting to Rs 22,979 crore, while non-interest income, excluding treasury gains, rose by 5.6% to Rs 7,415 crore. The bank's asset quality saw improvements, with the gross non-performing assets ratio reducing to 1.40%. Meanwhile, provisions dropped significantly to Rs 96.16 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)