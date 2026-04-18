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French Film Icon Nathalie Baye Passes Away at 77

French film star Nathalie Baye, known for her role in Steven Spielberg's 'Catch Me If You Can,' has passed away at 77. According to AFP, she died on Friday evening at her home in Paris, as confirmed by her family. Baye was an icon in French cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 15:43 IST
French Film Icon Nathalie Baye Passes Away at 77

Renowned French film star Nathalie Baye, celebrated for her role in Steven Spielberg's 'Catch Me If You Can,' has passed away at the age of 77, as reported by AFP on Saturday.

The acclaimed actress died on Friday evening at her home in Paris, according to information provided by her family to the French news agency.

Baye, an icon of French cinema, leaves behind a legacy of versatile performances across genres, commemorating her pivotal contribution to both French and international film industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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