French Film Icon Nathalie Baye Passes Away at 77

Renowned French film star Nathalie Baye, celebrated for her role in Steven Spielberg's 'Catch Me If You Can,' has passed away at the age of 77, as reported by AFP on Saturday.

The acclaimed actress died on Friday evening at her home in Paris, according to information provided by her family to the French news agency.

Baye, an icon of French cinema, leaves behind a legacy of versatile performances across genres, commemorating her pivotal contribution to both French and international film industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)