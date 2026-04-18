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Tensions Escalate as India-Flagged Oil Tankers Reverse Course at Strait of Hormuz

Several Indian-flagged oil tankers attempted to navigate the Strait of Hormuz, but retreated after Iran signaled a closure of the vital waterway. One successfully crossed, while disruptions caused by regional conflicts affected global oil flow, leading to heightened tensions and impacting energy prices worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:10 IST
Tensions Escalate as India-Flagged Oil Tankers Reverse Course at Strait of Hormuz
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An Indian-flagged oil tanker successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, even as others retreated amid escalated tensions. The tanker Desh Garima, managed by the Shipping Corporation of India, defied the odds and entered the Gulf of Oman.

Meanwhile, at least four other Indian vessels—including the tankers Sanmar Herald, Desh Vaibhav, and Desh Vibhor—reversed their course near the strategic chokepoint. Sanmar Herald is operated by Sanmar Shipping, whereas Desh Vaibhav and Desh Vibhor are owned by SCI. A bulk carrier, Jag Arnav, also turned back, underscoring the heightened risk in the region.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations reported that one vessel encountered gunfire from Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps gunboats. In an attempt to de-escalate the situation, New Delhi's Ministry of External Affairs summoned the Iranian envoy to protest the targeting of its vessels. The closures have significant global implications, affecting energy prices and supply chains amid the West Asia conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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