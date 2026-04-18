Opposition Blocks Women's Reservation Bill in Landmark Parliamentary Showdown

In a dramatic turn of events, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashed out against the Centre, alleging a hidden agenda behind the Women's Reservation Bill. During a press conference, she celebrated the opposition's unification, which led to the bill's defeat in the Lok Sabha.

Gandhi accused the government of attempting to manipulate the nation's federal structure under the guise of empowering women, with the ultimate goal of clinging to power. She questioned the sincerity of the government's aims and pointed to the potential use of the bill for political gains in the 2029 elections.

Opposition leaders hailed the defeat of the bill as a victory for democracy and a blow to the government's divisive strategies. Gandhi underscored that true women's empowerment would require genuine efforts, critiquing the government's track record on women's issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)