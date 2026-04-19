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United Against Tradition: Thwarting Child Marriages in Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, local authorities and the Gayatri Seva Sansthan NGO successfully prevented numerous child marriages during Akshaya Tritiya. Coordinated efforts by district officials led to the intervention in Udaipur, Dabok, Pratapgarh, and Sikar. This initiative follows directives from the Rajasthan High Court holding local gram panchayats accountable for such failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-04-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 18:40 IST
United Against Tradition: Thwarting Child Marriages in Rajasthan
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  • India

Over the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, local officials in Rajasthan, supported by the NGO Gayatri Seva Sansthan (GSS), successfully prevented multiple child marriages. In a statement from the organization, it was revealed that nine marriages were thwarted in Udaipur, six in Dabok, and two each in Pratapgarh and Sikar.

The coordinated effort involved summoning village officials, such as patwaris and gram secretaries, by the District Children Welfare Committee. These officials were sensitized about the Rajasthan High Court's mandate holding gram panchayats accountable for preventing child marriages.

In a proactive measure, a boy and a girl were placed in a shelter home. This move highlights a growing commitment to protect the rights of children across the state, championing the cause of safeguarding vulnerable young lives from traditional, yet illegal practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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