Pakistan's Financial Maneuver: Navigating UAE Loan Repayment

Pakistan's central bank has announced plans to repay the remaining USD 1.5 billion of a USD 3.5 billion loan from the United Arab Emirates by April 23. This move follows the repayment of USD 2 billion to the UAE, facilitated by recent financial support from Saudi Arabia and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The payment comes amidst negotiations with the IMF for a USD 1.2 billion disbursement from their Staff Level Agreement. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has expressed optimism about securing the funds, with the IMF Executive Board expected to review the situation by mid-May.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's agreement to extend the maturity of a USD 3 billion deposit gives Pakistan a crucial boost as it navigates economic pressures exacerbated by geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The insider reports indicate Pakistan is managing debt interest from the UAE and sees their foreign reserves maintained at USD 16.4 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)