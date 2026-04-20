Uganda's Export Boom: Coffee and Gold Leading the Charge

In a significant economic surge, Uganda's export value experienced a substantial 66.8% increase in February, as reported by the finance ministry. Reports indicate that the East African nation shipped goods worth $1.4 billion, a notable rise from the $839.3 million exported during the same month the previous year.

Uganda stands as Africa's largest coffee exporter and, more recently, as a growing processor and exporter of gold bullion. The finance ministry attributes the impressive rise in gold export earnings to the escalation of global gold prices and heightened demand spurred by economic uncertainties.

The report also highlights that gold's allure as a safe-haven asset is thriving amid geopolitical tensions and ongoing reserve diversification by central banks, factors that continue to bolster Uganda's booming export sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)