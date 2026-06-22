Rakhigarhi Skeletons Set for Major Scientific Study

Human skeletal remains unearthed from the ancient site of Rakhigarhi in Haryana have been formally transferred from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to the Anthropological Survey of India (AnSI), opening a new phase of scientific research into one of South Asia's most significant ancient civilizations.

The transfer follows a recently signed agreement between the two institutions and includes three complete human skeletons along with skeletal fragments recovered during excavations carried out in the 2025–26 field season. The remains were discovered in eight burials at Mound No. 7, an area identified as an ancient cemetery within the vast archaeological settlement.

Spread across nearly 550 hectares, Rakhigarhi is regarded as the largest known site of the Indus-Saraswati Civilization. Excavations over the years have revealed evidence of sophisticated urban planning, drainage systems, craft production centres, trade activities and burial practices dating from the Early Harappan to Mature Harappan periods.

Modern science expected to unlock ancient secrets

Researchers believe the skeletal remains could provide valuable clues about the people who lived in the region more than 4,000 years ago. Scientists plan to apply a range of advanced techniques, including ancient DNA analysis, stable isotope studies, osteological examinations and palaeopathological investigations.

These methods can help reveal information about ancestry, migration patterns, diet, health conditions, disease prevalence and how ancient populations adapted to their environment.

The project will involve collaboration between AnSI and several leading research institutions, including the Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences, University College London and specialists from Banaras Hindu University working in ancient DNA research.

Experts in genetics and anthropology have welcomed the initiative. Scientists believe the findings could provide fresh evidence about the genetic history of Harappan populations and offer deeper insights into how human communities evolved and adapted during one of the world's earliest urban civilizations.

Reviving India's palaeoanthropological research tradition

The Anthropological Survey of India has a long history of studying skeletal remains from Indus-Saraswati sites, though research activity in this field declined over time. In recent years, the institution has taken steps to rebuild expertise through specialized training programmes and dedicated research teams.

Officials say the transfer of the Rakhigarhi remains will strengthen India's capabilities in palaeoanthropology and ancient DNA research while creating opportunities for interdisciplinary studies involving archaeology, genetics, environmental science and human biology.

Researchers also plan to expand cooperation with organizations including the Zoological Survey of India, Botanical Survey of India and Geological Survey of India to build a broader understanding of ancient environments and human adaptation.

Scholars note that detailed examination of the remains could help answer important questions about the origins, health, mobility and lifestyles of Harappan communities. The research may also contribute to ongoing debates surrounding the population history of the Indus-Saraswati Civilization.

The collaboration between ASI and AnSI is being viewed as an important step toward combining modern scientific tools with archaeological discoveries, offering a clearer picture of one of the world's earliest and most influential urban societies.