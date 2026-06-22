Indian Railways Adds New Stops in Haryana and Rajasthan

Indian Railways has approved additional stoppages for four trains at key stations in Haryana and Rajasthan, a move expected to make travel easier for thousands of passengers who rely on rail services for education, work, business and daily commuting.

The decision follows a detailed review of passenger demand and operational feasibility. Railway officials believe the new stoppages will strengthen regional connectivity while providing greater convenience to people living in areas that previously depended on stations located several kilometres away.

The newly approved halts include the Delhi–Satrod Passenger at Patuwas Meharana station, the Agartala–Ferozpur Express and Bikaner–Haridwar Express at Hansi station, and the Jaipur–Asarva Express at Bijainagar station.

Patuwas Meharana and Hansi gain better rail access

Residents around Patuwas Meharana station in Haryana are expected to benefit significantly from the new halt of the 54085/54086 Delhi–Satrod Passenger train. Located on the Rewari–Bhiwani route, the station already receives a limited number of passenger and express services. The additional stoppage will provide a more convenient travel option for local residents who previously had to travel to nearby stations such as Jharili or Charkhi Dadri to board this train.

The change is particularly important for students, office workers and daily commuters who depend on affordable rail transport. Easier access to train services is also expected to improve connectivity between rural communities and larger towns in the region.

Hansi station, one of the major railway hubs in Haryana, will receive stoppages for two long-distance services—the Agartala–Ferozpur Express and the Bikaner–Haridwar Express. These trains previously stopped at Hisar and Bhiwani City, requiring passengers from Hansi to travel considerable distances before beginning their journeys.

The new halts will give travellers direct access to destinations across northern, eastern and western India while expanding travel choices from the station.

Bijainagar passengers to benefit from direct service

In Rajasthan, Bijainagar station has been approved as a new stop for the 12981/12982 Jaipur–Asarva Express. Situated on the important Ajmer–Chanderiya railway section, the station already handles a substantial number of train services and serves as a key transport point for the surrounding region.

Passengers travelling between Rajasthan and Gujarat are expected to gain the most from the additional halt. Before this approval, travellers often had to use stations such as Nasirabad or Bhilwara, located dozens of kilometres away, to access the service.

The new stoppage is likely to support business activity, educational travel and regional trade by providing a direct connection through one of the route's important inter-state trains.

The latest decision reflects Indian Railways' ongoing efforts to improve accessibility by responding to local travel needs. By introducing stoppages where passenger demand is strong and operational conditions allow, the railway network continues to strengthen its role as a vital transport lifeline for communities across the country.