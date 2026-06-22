Cameroon Begins Groundwork for National Energy Accounts

Cameroon has taken an important step toward building its national energy accounts with the launch of a five-day workshop in Douala, running from 22 to 26 June 2026. The event is being supported by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), working alongside the National Institute of Statistics (NIS) of Cameroon and the World Bank through the HISWACA Project.

Representatives from government ministries, energy institutions, specialized agencies and development partners have come together to examine the information currently available and identify what is still needed to develop comprehensive energy accounts. The discussions are focused on data requirements, institutional arrangements and technical approaches that will support the future compilation of these accounts.

A tool for linking energy, economy and environment

Energy accounts provide a detailed picture of how energy moves through an economy. They connect information on energy production, extraction, transformation, trade and consumption with economic activities and environmental impacts. Built according to the United Nations' System of Environmental-Economic Accounting (SEEA), they offer a standardized way of measuring the relationship between energy use and economic performance.

The accounts can help answer a range of questions that are increasingly important for policymakers. They show how much energy is produced, which sectors use the most energy and how energy contributes to economic growth. They also make it possible to assess the impact of energy policies on employment, greenhouse gas emissions and national development goals.

As Cameroon faces rising energy demand and growing pressure to strengthen energy security while addressing climate challenges, access to reliable and integrated statistics is becoming more important for planning and investment decisions.

Supporting national development and sustainability goals

The development of energy accounts supports the ambitions set out in Cameroon Vision 2035 and the National Development Strategy 2020–2030. Both frameworks place strong emphasis on industrial growth, economic transformation and the transition toward more sustainable energy systems.

The initiative is also expected to strengthen the country's ability to track progress toward several Sustainable Development Goals, including access to affordable and clean energy, climate action and responsible management of natural resources.

The Douala workshop is expected to produce a roadmap for the future development of energy accounts by identifying user needs, evaluating existing data sources and highlighting information gaps that need to be addressed.

The work forms part of Cameroon's National Plan for the Development of Environmental-Economic Accounting, adopted in 2023 as the country's framework for implementing environmental-economic accounting. Within this plan, energy accounts are identified as a priority area.

ECA's support includes technical guidance aligned with international standards, expertise from specialists, including the United Kingdom Office for National Statistics, and ongoing assistance throughout the process. The effort is designed to strengthen national statistical capacity and provide Cameroon with stronger tools for managing its energy future while integrating environmental considerations into economic decision-making.