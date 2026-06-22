CBI apprehends two proclaimed offenders in Dhanbad bank fraud case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two long-absconding Proclaimed Offenders, Brijbhushan Prasad and Kartar Singh, in connection with a multi-crore bank fraud case involving the State Bank of India (SBI), Main Branch, Dhanbad. Prasad was arrested in Kopargaon, Ahmednagar District, Maharashtra, while Singh was arrested in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Sunday (June 21).

The operation marks a significant breakthrough in a case dating back to August 31, 2005. The duo is accused of fraudulent misappropriation of funds totalling Rs 1,25,47,950 from the bank between November 2002 and June 2005. Following the initial investigation, both Brijbhushan Prasad and Kartar Singh had fled to Nepal.

Consequently, they were declared Proclaimed Offenders by a competent court, and Red Corner Notices were issued against them. Authorities had also announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for each individual for information leading to their apprehension. According to official sources, the accused had been absconding for nearly two decades, living under assumed identities to evade law enforcement. Following sustained efforts and technical surveillance, the CBI conducted simultaneous operations to track them down.

Based on sustained efforts, technical inputs, meticulous follow-up, and coordinated action by CBI, both the Proclaimed Offenders, who had been absconding for nearly two decades and were living under assumed identities to evade arrest, were apprehended in a simultaneous operation conducted at two different locations. Both individuals are currently being produced before a competent court for further legal proceedings. (ANI)