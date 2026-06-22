Hungary PM Magyar says president to be removed from office with constitutional amendment
Hungary's Prime Minister Peter Magyar announced plans to remove the president from office and launch a constitutional reform, along with anti-corruption measures, in the fall.
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said on Monday that his government will initiate the removal of Hungary's president from office with a constitutional amendment, and will launch a constitutional reform in the fall.
Magyar also said in a speech in parliament that his government will launch broad economic, political and legal measures to rid Hungary of corruption, including the creation of a National Asset Protection and Recovery Office.