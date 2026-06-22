Hungary PM Magyar says president to be removed from office with constitutional amendment

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar Said On Monday That His Government Will Initiate The Removal Of Hungarys President From Office With A Constitutional Amendment

Hungarian ​Prime ‌Minister Peter Magyar ​said on Monday that ‌his government will initiate the removal of Hungary's president ‌from office with a ‌constitutional amendment, and will launch a constitutional reform in ⁠the ​fall.

Magyar ⁠also said in a ⁠speech in parliament that ​his government will launch broad ⁠economic, political and legal measures ⁠to ​rid Hungary of corruption, including the ⁠creation of a National Asset Protection ⁠and ⁠Recovery Office.