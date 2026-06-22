Hungary PM Magyar says president to be removed from office with constitutional amendment

Hungary's Prime Minister Peter Magyar announced plans to remove the president from office and launch a constitutional reform, along with anti-corruption measures, in the fall.

Reuters | Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar Said On Monday That His Government Will Initiate The Removal Of Hungarys President From Office With A Constitutional Amendment | Updated: 22-06-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 17:15 IST
Hungary PM Magyar says president to be removed from office with constitutional amendment
Peter Magyar
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungarian ​Prime ‌Minister Peter Magyar ​said on Monday that ‌his government will initiate the removal of Hungary's president ‌from office with a ‌constitutional amendment, and will launch a constitutional reform in ⁠the ​fall.

Magyar ⁠also said in a ⁠speech in parliament that ​his government will launch broad ⁠economic, political and legal measures ⁠to ​rid Hungary of corruption, including the ⁠creation of a National Asset Protection ⁠and ⁠Recovery Office.

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